NY Landlords Say New Eviction Law Doesn't Resolve Claims

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Several New York landlords and their trade association indicated on Tuesday that they do not plan to drop an appeal seeking to block pandemic-era eviction protections, arguing that a state law enacted last week didn't resolve their claims. The landlords and the Rent Stabilization Association, or RSA, submitted a letter to the Second Circuit saying New York lawmakers failed to address the "bulk" of their constitutional arguments at a special legislative session on Sept. 1, during which they modified and extended statewide eviction protections through January 15. Still at issue are "vague" hardship declaration forms that tenants can submit to stop an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS