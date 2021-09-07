CVS Says New Complaint Too Late In Hand Sanitizer Suit

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- CVS Health is asking a California federal judge to strike a new amended complaint in a class action alleging it misled consumers on the effectiveness of its hand sanitizers, saying that the complaint's late filing is "last minute gamesmanship." In a motion filed Monday, CVS said named plaintiff Joseph Mier was told by the court to amend his complaint in March to address a single count dismissed without prejudice, but instead kept filing motions for leave to amend the complaint to add a new defendant in CVS Pharmacy Inc., as well as claims from out-of-state plaintiffs. Each time, Mier dropped the...

