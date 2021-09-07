FCC Seeks More Comment On Apartment Broadband Access

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday that it is seeking more input on how to address the lack of competition for broadband in apartments and office buildings in the U.S. The FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau said it is exploring issues regarding broadband access in apartment dwellings, or so-called multiple tenant environments, specifically how certain arrangements between property owners and broadband providers quash competition. The agency is looking at whether revenue sharing agreements and exclusive wiring arrangements between MTE owners and service providers block the entry of new providers or affect consumer options. It is also looking into exclusive marketing arrangements and...

