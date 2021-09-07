Immigration Courts Need Judicial Review, Ex-Judges Say

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Nearly three dozen former immigration judges added their voices Tuesday to a U.S. Supreme Court case concerning the ability of appellate courts to review Board of Immigration Appeals decisions, saying that power often corrects errors in immigration proceedings. The 35 ex-immigration judges, like the American Immigration Council, the National Immigration Litigation Alliance, and a band of law professors, which also filed amicus briefs Tuesday, are calling on the high court to overturn an Eleventh Circuit decision holding that federal courts lack the authority to review non-discretionary BIA determinations when it comes to certain types of deportation relief. "Both [immigration judges] and...

