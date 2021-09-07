FCC Asks If Educational TV Is Accessible To Blind, Deaf Kids

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission wants to know how much children's programming that airs on multicast streams actually includes closed captioning or audio descriptions because people are worried that deaf and blind children may be getting a raw deal. When the agency overhauled its rules surrounding children's programming two years ago, it switched things up so broadcast licensees could air "a limited amount of short-form programming and up to 13 hours per quarter of regularly scheduled weekly programming on a multicast stream." The problem many saw there is that multicast streaming doesn't have the same stringent requirements for providing captions or audio...

