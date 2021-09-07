Insurer Hits Stucco Installer With $1.7M Coverage Dispute

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Main Street America Assurance Co. told a Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday that it has no duty to cover $1.7 million in damages sought by homeowners against a subcontractor accused of defectively installing stucco. The Florida-based insurer argues that exclusions in three consecutive policies issued to Howard Lynch Plastering Inc. of Pottstown, Pa., relieve it of any duty to defend the subcontractor. According to the insurer, the subcontractor's allegedly faulty work did not constitute an occurrence and did not cause property damage to 34 homes. Main Street also contends that homebuilder W.B Homes Inc. is not entitled to coverage because it does...

