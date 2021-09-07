LA Dodgers' Ex-Scout Claims Age Bias Led To His Firing

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A former professional scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers slammed the Major League Baseball club with an age discrimination and wrongful termination suit in California state court on Friday, claiming he was fired without cause just shy of his 65th birthday. San Bernardino resident Timothy Schmidt claims the Dodgers acted "maliciously and oppressively" by abruptly terminating his employment as a pro scout without explanation and at the same time renewing the contracts of younger pro scouts with far less experience. Prior to his 31-year career as a Major League Baseball scout, Schmidt says he played professional baseball overseas and coached baseball at...

