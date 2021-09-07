NFL Players Plead Out In Fraud Case After Mistrial

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Two former National Football League players on Friday admitted to their roles in a $3.9 million scheme that defrauded an NFL health care benefits program, prosecutors say, after a trial led to a hung jury and a mistrial. A former running back for Washington, D.C.'s football team, Clinton Portis, 40, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, and former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tamarick Vanover, 47, of Tallahassee, Florida, both pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud. Portis and Vanover were indicted in 2019 alongside several other former pro football players and accused of defrauding the Gene...

