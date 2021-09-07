Kinder Morgan Ducks Railroad's $2M Fees Suit For Now

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge says Norfolk Southern must provide more than just bare-bones allegations that energy and terminals giant Kinder Morgan owes the rail carrier $2 million in demurrage fees for failing to return rail cars on time and storing rail cars on Norfolk Southern's tracks. U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez on Friday granted a motion from Kinder Morgan Bulk Terminals LLC and Kinder Morgan Liquid Terminals LLC to dismiss Norfolk Southern Railway Co.'s suit seeking to recover approximately $2 million in demurrage charges. The judge said Norfolk Southern's amended complaint was much too vague, but he gave the...

