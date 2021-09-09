Crowell Adds Former Senior DOJ Official To Doha Office

By Katryna Perera (September 9, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A former senior U.S. Justice Department official has joined Crowell & Moring LLP and will be based in the firm's Doha, Qatar, office to advise U.S. and international companies and expand Crowell's presence in the Middle East. Michael Gunnison joins the firm after a three-decade-long career with the U.S. government. He previously served as the resident legal adviser at the U.S. Embassy in Qatar and as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of New York and the District of New Hampshire. In a phone call with Law360, Gunnison said he has a breadth of experience in civil and criminal...

