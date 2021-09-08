Ga. District Atty Charged With Bribes Tied To Murder Cases

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A district attorney from eastern Georgia has been indicted on charges that he sought to influence a police officer's testimony in a homicide investigation and offered to pay two prosecutors for actions related to murder cases. A grand jury in Muscogee County on Tuesday charged Chattahoochee Circuit District Attorney Mark Preston Jones, who took office in January, with trying to alter a police officer's testimony in an investigation in order to make a murder charge more likely and to alter a victim impact statement in a separate case. Jones was also accused of offering $1,000 to an assistant district attorney to...

