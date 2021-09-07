Pot Co. Owner Pushes Back On Investor's Sanctions Request

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The owner of a defunct cannabis company who was previously accused of securities fraud asked a federal judge on Tuesday to deny an investor's motion for sanctions against him in a defamation case that he initially filed, saying the investor "seeks to keep this case open as long as possible" in order to recover attorney fees. Plaintiff Robert Russell filed a defamation suit against Joseph Samec last year, claiming Samec and other investors published a series of false statements about him as part of a campaign to destroy his reputation. Among other things, he alleged Samec falsely claimed Russell was under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS