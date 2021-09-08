Bid Protest Spotlight: Informalities, Reevaluation, Ethics

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- In this month's bid protest roundup, we consider three August decisions. In Continuity Global Solutions-Secure Me WLL Security JV, the U.S. Government Accountability Office considered and rejected a protester's argument that an agency was required to waive or allow the offeror to correct a minor informality that the agency determined made its proposal ineligible for award.[1] In Sunglim Engineering & Construction Co., the GAO addressed an agency's duty to reopen discussions with an offeror when a post-discussion reevaluation resulted in an offeror receiving a significant weakness for an aspect of its proposal that the evaluators previously determined had no weaknesses.[2]...

