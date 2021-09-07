Pa. Man Says He Was Hurt Helping Understaffed Contractor

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area man sued a construction contractor Tuesday over injuries he sustained helping it install a window in his house in 2019, claiming the short-staffed contractor asked him to pitch in but didn't provide adequate safety measures or equipment. Gerhardt Konig of Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania, said he'd hired Nello Construction Co. to install windows on the second floor of his house, but it didn't send enough workers to get the job done. The workers asked Konig to help out, putting him in a cherry picker that ultimately caused his injuries. "The defendant had but three workers on site, which was inadequate...

