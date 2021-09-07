Colgate Exits False Ad Suit Over 'Natural' Tom's Products

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Colgate-Palmolive Co. and the lead plaintiff in a proposed class action in Massachusetts federal court have agreed to end litigation accusing Colgate subsidiary Tom's of misleading customers into paying more for its products by touting them as "natural" when they purportedly contain synthetic ingredients. In a brief two-page joint stipulation of dismissal on Tuesday, the parties shared that they agreed to dismiss Angela Munsell's lawsuit with prejudice and without costs. No further details were provided in the joint filing. Munsell alleged in her December 2019 suit that Tom's of Maine Inc., looking to profit off of the growing market for personal...

