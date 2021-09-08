5th Circ. Mulls Staying Order Against ICE Removal Priorities

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Wednesday peppered attorneys with questions aimed at understanding the effect of an order prohibiting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from following two Biden administration directives that prioritize the removal of certain immigrants. The three-judge panel heard arguments on the Biden administration's emergency motion to stay the Texas federal court's order during an appeal or until the administration issues final enforcement priorities. The virtual oral arguments turned into a rapid-fire question-and-answer session that ran past the allotted 20 minutes per side. U.S. Circuit Judge Leslie H. Southwick started off by asking U.S. Department of Justice attorney Sarah...

