Baltimore Tells 4th Circ. Climate Claims Belong In State Court

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Baltimore's mayor and City Council fired back at efforts by a group of energy companies to keep in federal court the city's lawsuit seeking to put them on the hook for climate-related infrastructure damages, telling the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday its allegations are state law violation claims that don't concern federal law. City officials maintained in a supplemental brief that Baltimore initially brought its case in state court to address localized harms allegedly caused by Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Corp. and other energy companies for misleadingly marketing and promoting fossil fuels, and that they should foot the bill for infrastructure-related costs to the...

