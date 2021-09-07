Britney Spears' Father Aims To End Singer's Conservatorship

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 11:04 PM EDT) -- Britney Spears' father is asking a Los Angeles judge to end the conservatorship that has controlled his daughter's life and finances for more than a decade, almost a month after he agreed to step down from his role in the arrangement. James Spears, who has been in control of his daughter's finances until he recently agreed to step aside, voiced his support to end the pop icon's conservatorship, saying it has helped her get through a "major life crisis" but that she is now asking to be released from the arrangement, according to the 112-page petition obtained by Law360 on Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS