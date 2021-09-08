2nd Circ. Says Abuse Ruling Is Retroactive In Removal Case

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Dominican Republic immigrant who pled guilty to endangering a child in 2006 lost his deportation fight on Tuesday when the Second Circuit ruled in favor of the retroactive application of a 2010 decision, which found such crimes a removable offense. Jose Esteban Marquez had argued that the 2010 ruling from the Board of Immigration Appeals, which determined that child endangerment offenses where no actual harm occurs fall under deportable child abuse crimes, is a "new rule" that would be unfair to apply to his case following his guilty plea. However, the Second Circuit said that the decision, in Matter of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS