DC Circ. Stands By Vacating STL Pipeline Permit

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 2:35 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit won't reconsider a panel ruling vacating a construction permit for a now-completed $286 million, 65-mile gas pipeline serving the St. Louis area, setting up a crunch-time fight to keep the pipeline online. In brief rulings Tuesday, the D.C. Circuit rejected natural gas company Spire Inc.'s requests for both panel and en banc reconsideration of a June decision that vacated a key permit for its Spire STL pipeline. That started the clock on a one-week window until the pipeline must shut down, unless federal energy regulators grant Spire's emergency request to keep it online or the D.C. Circuit stays...

