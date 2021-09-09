Ga. Justices Reverse Bar's Denial Of Atty's Admission

By Emily Sides (September 9, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A divided Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed the state board of bar examiners' decision to deny an experienced Florida-based attorney the right to practice in the Peach State, finding that Georgia's bar must honor its reciprocity policy with Alabama, where he was admitted after transferring his score from a bar exam taken in South Carolina. Six justices sided with Barry Dean Carothers, managing shareholder at BC Law in Stuart, Florida, ruling that the Georgia Board of Bar Examiners erred when it rejected Carothers' application in February. The majority of the justices argued that Carothers fulfilled Georgia's requirement that an out-of-state attorney must...

