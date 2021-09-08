PTAB Rejects Apple's Bid For IPR Of Koss Headphone Patent

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has denied a petition from Apple for inter partes review of a Koss Corp. patent covering wireless headphones, saying the iPhone maker failed to establish a reasonable likelihood it would prevail in invalidating at least one of the 35 claims it challenged. In a decision handed down Tuesday, the PTAB said it was not persuaded that the prior art combinations Apple relied on, in its bid to show that the claims were obvious, would necessarily lead skilled artisans to the claimed invention. The denial helps the Koss suit against Apple in the Western District of...

