Nissan Drivers Want OK On $277M Transmission Settlement

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 1:17 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of drivers is asking a Tennessee federal court to give its OK to a settlement that would resolve allegations that Nissan of North America Inc. shipped Rogue and Pathfinder vehicles with defective transmissions, a deal which the drivers estimate is worth more than $277 million. In a motion for preliminary approval filed Tuesday, the drivers, led by named plaintiff Teresa Stringer, said the proposal, which does not cap Nissan's contribution, includes an extension to the vehicles' warranty, reimbursement for previous repairs and a $1,000 voucher for class members to buy or lease a new vehicle. According to the...

