Learning From The Latest SEC Cybersecurity Enforcement

By John Reed Stark (September 10, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has signaled in recent speeches and congressional testimony that cybersecurity would become a top priority during his tenure — and he has clearly begun making good on his promise. The SEC just fired its second summer cybersecurity enforcement salvo in the span of two weeks, turning its enforcement torrent from cyber-related disclosure failures at public companies, to cybersecurity failures at SEC-registered financial firms. The three new SEC enforcement actions, charging eight separate financial firms with violations of Regulation S-P, or the Safeguards Rule, indicate a seismic shift in SEC focus and provide a slew...

