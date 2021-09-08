Ga. Sterilizer Says Alleged Cancer-Causing Emissions Legal

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A medical sterilization company in Georgia is asking a court to throw out a suit claiming its chemical emissions caused people's cancer, defending its operations as compliant with state and federal regulations. Kendall Patient Recovery U.S. LLC, or KPR, asked a Southern District of Georgia judge Tuesday to toss a July 19 complaint by 23 Georgia and South Carolina residents, saying they failed to satisfy subject matter jurisdiction and properly state a claim for relief. The company said its use of ethylene oxide to sterilize medical gear and the resulting emissions at its facility in Augusta are permitted by the Georgia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS