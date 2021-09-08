Restaurants Say Erie's Coordination Plan Unfair To Plaintiffs

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Erie Insurance Exchange and a pair of Pittsburgh restaurants seeking COVID-19 coverage have both opposed a Pennsylvania Superior Court ruling overturning the coordination of similar cases in Allegheny County, but the restaurants say Erie's proposal for reargument would give defendants the power to control whether cases get grouped together. Attorneys for Joseph Tambellini Restaurant and Sieb's Pub said they oppose Erie's petition for reargument of the Aug. 10 ruling that undid the statewide coordination of coverage lawsuits because the insurer was still seeking to attack the one part of the opinion that didn't go in its favor: the determination that "any party"...

