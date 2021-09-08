Judge Nixes Sanctions, Fees After CME's $15.7M TM Trial Win

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Intercontinental Exchange Inc. isn't entitled to sanctions and attorney fees for having to defend trademark infringement claims the Chicago Mercantile Exchange dropped before winning $15.7 million from Intercontinental subsidiaries because nothing about the parties' litigation was objectionably unreasonable, an Illinois federal judge said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said Intercontinental 's sanctions and fees request "does not reference anything that approaches unreasonable" throughout the two years it defended infringement claims over certain CME risk assessment software trademarks. The CME had a good faith reason to assert claims against Intercontinental until a May 2020 deposition confirmed that the holding company wasn't...

