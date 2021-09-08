Bowling Co. Loses EU Safety Fight Over Pin Machines

Law360, London (September 8, 2021, 6:14 PM BST) -- A European Court rejected an American bowling equipment manufacturer's bid on Wednesday to reintroduce to the market its machine that sets bowling pins, saying the European Commission was entitled to remove the device over safety concerns. The European General Court rejected an appeal by Brunswick Bowling Products LLC challenging the commission's 2018 decision removing its pinsetter machine from circulation over the risk of falling into the device. The court cited the commission's findings that the machine did not comply with the European Union's safety rules and risked seriously injuring people. Although the cost of removing the machines from bowling alleys is high, the...

