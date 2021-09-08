9th Circ. Upholds Feds' Win In Tribal Health Exec's Firing Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has upheld a lower court ruling granting a quick win to the federal government in a suit by a former executive for the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe of Washington's health clinic, saying he failed to show that the Federal Tort Claims Act's waiver of sovereign immunity applied to claims that he was fired for whistleblowing about unlawful practices. A Washington federal judge granted the federal government summary judgment in November 2019 in a suit by Raju Dahlstrom, the former health and social services director for the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe of Washington's clinic, who claimed he was terminated for flagging...

