Securities Dealer Agrees To Asset Freeze In Scalping Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A securities dealer and its owners have told a New York federal judge that they've agreed to a preliminary injunction and asset freeze, following claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that they engaged in a penny stock scalping scheme that reaped $11 million in illegal profits. GPL Ventures LLC, GPL Management LLC and its co-owners Alexander Dillon and Cosmin Panait have consented to the entry of the preliminary injunction without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations, per Tuesday's filing. The agency purported in its August complaint that they broke securities laws by purchasing and then publicly selling blocks of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS