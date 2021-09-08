CPAP Maker Sued Over Recall For Chemical Inhalation Risk

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Dutch health products company Royal Philips and its affiliates were hit with a proposed class action Wednesday accusing them of selling millions of sleep apnea treatment devices that they knew put users at risk of inhaling foam particles containing dangerous chemicals, and then waiting too long to recall the products. In a New Jersey federal court complaint, Michael Dansky said the company knew about the health risks of its continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machines and other devices prior to revealing them to the public in a regulatory notice about five months ago. The now-worthless products were ultimately subject to an "unreasonably delayed"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS