Ill. Judge Gives Final OK To $800K Deal Over Drug Faxes

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave a final signoff Wednesday to an $800,000 deal resolving a proposed class action accusing Xspire Pharma of sending unsolicited faxes advertising medications and other products. During a hearing Wednesday morning, U.S. District Judge John Blakey deemed the settlement fair, adequate and reasonable and granted lead plaintiff Glen Ellyn Pharmacy's motion for final approval. The Chicago-area pharmacy's September 2019 lawsuit alleged the pharmaceutical company's fax advertisements promoting its products were sent without authorization and without an opt-out notice, in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Under the terms of the deal, which received preliminary approval from...

