Oil Cos. Must Fight Hoboken's Climate Suit In State Court

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Wednesday remanded to state court Hoboken, New Jersey's suit seeking to hold the fossil fuel industry liable for infrastructure damage caused by climate change, following other judges who have sent back climate torts lodged by state and local governments. U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez rejected arguments from the Big Oil quintet of ExxonMobil Corp., BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Chevron Corp. and ConocoPhillips Co., as well as Phillips 66 and the American Petroleum Institute, that the case belonged in federal court. He said Hoboken's nuisance, negligence and trespass claims against the energy companies and consumer...

