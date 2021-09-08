Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Trustee Bashes Avianca's Ch. 11 'Death Trap' Provision

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject Colombian airline Avianca's disclosure of its debt-swap Chapter 11 plan, saying it fails to explain why it is imposing a $6 million "death trap" clause on its unsecured creditors.

In a motion filed Tuesday, U.S. Trustee William Harrington argued the disclosure statement Avianca Holdings has filed on its Chapter 11 plan fails to justify plan clauses that give unsecured creditors an additional $6 million recovery if the class approves the plan and require creditors to act to avoid releasing their legal claims. A "death trap" is a bankruptcy plan provision...

