Va. City Asks Justices To Pass On Church's Tax Break Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Virginia city urged the U.S. Supreme Court to decline hearing a church's claims that a lower court violated the First Amendment in denying a tax break for a church-owned property after determining its occupants weren't the church's ministers. The city of Fredericksburg told the justices in a brief Friday that the Circuit Court for the City of Fredericksburg properly found that Josh and Anacari Storms of the New Life In Christ Church, or NLICC, didn't satisfy a state statute's criteria that provides tax exemptions to residences of church ministers. The city asked the high court to turn down the church's...

