Commerce Seeks Advisers On AI To Guide The President

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The secretary of commerce announced the establishment of a new committee to advise President Joe Biden on matters related to artificial intelligence Wednesday, noting that the department is now recruiting members. A Federal Register notice published in conjunction with Secretary Gina Raimondo's announcement describes the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee as having four main goals. Foremost, the committee is tasked with maintaining U.S. leadership in AI research and development, while its second purpose is "leading the world in the development and use of trustworthy artificial intelligence systems in the public and private sectors." The committee is also meant to help the U.S....

