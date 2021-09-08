Bill Gates' Firm Ups Four Seasons Stake In $2.2B Deal

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Bill Gates' investment entity is taking a majority position in Four Season Hotels and Resorts for $2.21 billion in a deal announced Wednesday with Hogan Lovells-counseled Kingdom Holdings. Gates' Cascade Investment LLC, which already owns 47.5% of Four Seasons, is buying half of Saudi Arabia-based Kingdom Holding Co.'s 47.5% stake, and following the transaction, Cascade will hold a 71.25% stake in Four Seasons. Cascade made its first investment in Four Seasons in 1997, when the hotel chain was still publicly traded. "Cascade's increased investment reflects its strong belief and excitement for Four Seasons' iconic brand," Cascade said in a statement on Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS