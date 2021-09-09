Fed. Court Seeks French Help With Docs In Telecom IP Cases

By Rose Krebs (September 9, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Wednesday asked judges in France for assistance in gathering documents that could be relevant to lawsuits TQ Delta has filed against multiple telecommunications companies over patents related to television and broadband data services technology. In his judicial request, U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Andrews said the court seeks assistance from judicial authorities in France under procedures for gathering evidence from abroad set forth by the Hague Convention of 1970. "The United States District Court for the District of Delaware presents its compliments to the appropriate judicial authority of France, and requests international judicial assistance to...

