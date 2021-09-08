Disney Seeks To Toss 'Pirates' Script IP Suit Again

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Walt Disney Co. has once again torn into claims by two screenwriters who allege that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" film franchise copied their script after the Ninth Circuit revived the case last year, knocking the pair for relying on testimony from an expert who "questions whether the pirate genre exists." The entertainment giant asked U.S. District Judge Consuelo Bland Marshall on Tuesday to throw out a copyright case lodged by Ezequiel Martinez Jr. and Arthur Lee Alfred II, which alleges that Walt Disney Pictures' blockbuster, pirate-themed franchise rips off a 2000 script that the pair wrote shortly after graduating...

