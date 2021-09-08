Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Fuel Co. Must Arbitrate IP Fight With Total Unit

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday sent to arbitration claims lodged by a Houston-based fuel delivery startup that a Total SA subsidiary illegally shared its trade secrets with a rival.

Senior U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller granted Total subsidiary Total Energy Ventures International SAS' bid to compel arbitration in its dispute with Fuel Husky LLC, doing business as Instafuel.

The judge found Instafuel couldn't support its allegations that Total Energy fraudulently induced it into signing a new nondisclosure agreement that included an arbitration provision. Evidence shows Instafuel knew of the arbitration provision before it signed the new agreement, the judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!