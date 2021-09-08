Texas Fuel Co. Must Arbitrate IP Fight With Total Unit

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday sent to arbitration claims lodged by a Houston-based fuel delivery startup that a Total SA subsidiary illegally shared its trade secrets with a rival. Senior U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller granted Total subsidiary Total Energy Ventures International SAS' bid to compel arbitration in its dispute with Fuel Husky LLC, doing business as Instafuel. The judge found Instafuel couldn't support its allegations that Total Energy fraudulently induced it into signing a new nondisclosure agreement that included an arbitration provision. Evidence shows Instafuel knew of the arbitration provision before it signed the new agreement, the judge...

