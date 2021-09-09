9th Circ. Says Sex Offender's Release Bars Free Porn Sites

By Hailey Konnath (September 9, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday held that a convicted sex offender had violated the conditions of his supervised release by visiting a free pornography website, agreeing with a lower court that doing so still constitutes "patronizing" a "place" where sexually explicit materials are the primary entertainment available. In its decision, the three-judge panel rejected William Green's argument that he hadn't done anything wrong because he didn't make a purchase and a website doesn't constitute a "place." That interpretation of the conditions of his release ignores the common understanding of its terms in the digital age, the panel said....

