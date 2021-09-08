FCC Must Do More To Promote Black Ownership, Group Says

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission needs to do more to promote Black ownership in radio and television after its latest ownership report revealed that the number of Black-owned stations remains abysmally low, according to advocacy group Free Press. Although the United States is "more diverse than ever before," the media reform group said Tuesday that the agency appears to be slacking on its "legal duty to promote diversity" by failing to take a hard look at how its rules affect license ownership. When it comes to broadcast radio, only 2% of the country's commercial FM stations were owned by Black people. The...

