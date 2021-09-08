Ga. Judge Questions Agency's Role In Utility Rates Case

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appellate judge signaled Wednesday that a state trial court had authority to refer interpretation of an electricity rates order to the agency that created it, but questioned the court's subsequent dismissal – based on the agency's ruling – of a class action that alleged overcharging by Georgia Power Co. Georgia Court of Appeals Presiding Judge Stephen Louis A. Dillard said during oral arguments that he thinks the Fulton County Superior Court had authority to refer a January 2007 rates order by the Georgia Public Service Commission to the agency, so it could decide the meaning of terms governing whether...

