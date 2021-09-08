4 Firms Guide Assa Abloy's $4.3B Home Hardware Unit Buy

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Swiss door maker Assa Abloy announced Wednesday that it plans to buy the hardware and home improvement division of home products company Spectrum Brands for $4.3 billion, through a deal steered by Linklaters LLP, Hogan Lovells, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Baker McKenzie. Assa Abloy plans to fund the purchase with a mix of cash and new debt, the company said. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approval and other conditions. Assa Abloy, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, designs and installs automatic and sliding doors for schools, hospitals and retail, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS