Orthopedic Clinics Demand COVID Coverage From Zurich

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A group of orthopedic clinics on the East Coast has demanded that Zurich American Insurance cover the clinics' COVID-19 related business losses, arguing that the group's commercial policy contains coverages for shutdowns related to "microorganisms." The Rothman Institute, which maintains clinics in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, on Aug. 5 accused Zurich in the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County of going back on its promise to cover some pandemic-related losses. On Wednesday, the insurer removed the case to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Philadelphia, on the grounds that Rothman is headquartered in Pennsylvania and...

