Insurers Beat Benecard's 3rd Circ. Fraud Suit Coverage Fight

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday affirmed district court wins for Allied World Specialty Insurance Co. and other insurers in consolidated disputes with a drug prescription benefits manager over coverage for a former business partner's fraud lawsuit, ruling that the plain policy language and unambiguous exclusions tilted in favor of coverage denial. A three-judge panel ruled that Allied World, which paid Benecard Services Inc. defense costs under its errors and omissions policy, rightfully declined to indemnify any portion of the underlying settlement because Benecard didn't obtain the insurer's written consent to resolve the claims. The underlying suit accused Benecard of botching the administration...

