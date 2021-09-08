Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurers Beat Benecard's 3rd Circ. Fraud Suit Coverage Fight

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday affirmed district court wins for Allied World Specialty Insurance Co. and other insurers in consolidated disputes with a drug prescription benefits manager over coverage for a former business partner's fraud lawsuit, ruling that the plain policy language and unambiguous exclusions tilted in favor of coverage denial.

A three-judge panel ruled that Allied World, which paid Benecard Services Inc. defense costs under its errors and omissions policy, rightfully declined to indemnify any portion of the underlying settlement because Benecard didn't obtain the insurer's written consent to resolve the claims. The underlying suit accused Benecard of botching the administration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!