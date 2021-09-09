Judge OKs $2.4M Deal For Fla. Students In COVID Tuition Suit

By Nathan Hale (September 9, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Florida's Barry University will pay $2.4 million to end a student's class action over its refusal to refund tuition and fee payments when it closed its campus in spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first settlement approved in a wave of similar cases, according to the court. The agreement will pay the more than 6,000 class members approximately 60% of their projected recoverable damages in exchange for releasing all related claims against the Miami Shores-based private university. Named plaintiff Marlena Rosado sued the school in May 2020 for breach of contract and alternatively for unjust enrichment after it...

