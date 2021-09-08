Ex-Reporter Opposes Paper's 1st Amendment Bid To 3rd Circ.

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Claiming the First Amendment as a defense shouldn't be the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's ticket to a Third Circuit appeal of a Black ex-reporter's bias lawsuit following her removal from Black Lives Matter coverage, the reporter's attorney argued to a Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday. Counsel for Alexis Johnson, who had been removed from Black Lives Matter coverage after posting a sarcastic tweet comparing the protests' damage to trash left behind by an annual country music concert, said there was no substantial circuit split or novel question of law that would justify taking the case to the Third Circuit for an interlocutory appeal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS