NY Bans Sale Of Gasoline-Powered Cars Starting In 2035

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- New York on Wednesday took steps to ban new gas-powered cars and trucks sold in the state by 2035, which Gov. Kathy Hochul described as one of the most aggressive plans to address climate change in the nation. The law signed by Hochul would require that by 2035 all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the state, as well as off-road vehicles, produce zero emissions. New medium- and heavy-duty vehicles will have until 2045 to meet that goal. The move comes as the Empire State pursues the ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the state by 85% by 2050....

