Ethan Allen Benefits Manager Can't Escape Bias Suit

By Rachel Stone (September 9, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court has refused to release an Ethan Allen Retail Inc. benefits manager from a former employee's lawsuit claiming the interior design company and certain supervisors discriminated against her and replaced her after she took leave to heal from foot surgery. In Wednesday's memorandum opinion, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Savage denied Robert Kalina's bid to escape former design consultant Tamara Shananan's disability discrimination lawsuit. Kalina had argued that the court lacked jurisdiction because he's a Connecticut resident and because Shanahan lives in Delaware. "Kalina expressly aimed his alleged discriminatory and retaliatory conduct at Pennsylvania," Judge Savage said. "It...

