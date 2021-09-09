Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ethan Allen Benefits Manager Can't Escape Bias Suit

By Rachel Stone (September 9, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court has refused to release an Ethan Allen Retail Inc. benefits manager from a former employee's lawsuit claiming the interior design company and certain supervisors discriminated against her and replaced her after she took leave to heal from foot surgery.

In Wednesday's memorandum opinion, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Savage denied Robert Kalina's bid to escape former design consultant Tamara Shananan's disability discrimination lawsuit. Kalina had argued that the court lacked jurisdiction because he's a Connecticut resident and because Shanahan lives in Delaware.

"Kalina expressly aimed his alleged discriminatory and retaliatory conduct at Pennsylvania," Judge Savage said. "It...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!